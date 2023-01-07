People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has said that they are optimistic about winning the 2023 elections in the state.

2023: We are optimistic PDP will win election in Zamfara, says party state chairman

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has said that they are optimistic about winning the 2023 elections in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital over the recent reaffirmed of Governorship candidate Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, the state PDP chairman Alhaji Muktar Mohammed Lugga assured that their party will win the 2023 election in the state.

“We are optimistic, our party PDP will win the election God willing.”

According to him, the recent victory of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate at the Appeal Court in Sokoto has indicated a big plus for the entire people of Zamfara who are yearning for charge in the state.

“It’s a victory for democracy, it has indicated that the court is the last hope of the common man”.

Lugga stressed that PDP in the state would work tirelessly to ensure the victory of all candidates in the forthcoming election in the state.

He maintained that the party was very much comfortable with the preparations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its assurance of free, fair and acceptable elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.





N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

2023: We are optimistic PDP will win election in Zamfara, says party state chairman