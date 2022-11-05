2023: We are conscious of Atiku’s challenge, political factor, says Tinubu’s in-law

Former federal lawmaker, representing Ekiti West, Efon/Ijero in the Houses of Representatives, Oyetunde Ojo, who is also a son-in-law to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, in Ibadan, said the ruling party and its campaign organization are conscious of the challenge posed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for 2023 presidential poll.

He said Atiku is not a small fry in the politics of Nigeria, saying the development informed the resolve of the ruling APC to intensify its campaign and galvanize electoral support for Tinubu at the grassroots level ahead of the next year’s general elections.

This was just as Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, and other traditional groups converged on Ilaji Hotel and Resorts to endorse the candidacy of Tinubu-Shettima for the presidency.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, tagged “Rontex For BAT Political Signature”, Ojo stated: “We are conscious of the challenge and that is why we are not folding our arms. Definitely, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is not a small fry and that is why we are here. Even, in our house, we have challenges and that is why we have to keep working to get the solutions.”

“We are always happy with challenges and it shows the preparedness of somebody who wants to govern. Governance is about challenges and solving the problems of the people. The more we have challenges, the better for us. We went through the primary election stage of the APC, you saw the challenge, “Ojo posited.

However, speaking on behalf of Ibadan Mogajis and Baales for endorsing Tinubu, the Baale of Ekotedo, Chief Taye Ayorinde contended that “all the Mogajis and Baales in Ibadaland are behind the presidential ambition of Senator Tinubu.”

“The North has occupied the presidency for almost eight years now. It is the turn of the Yoruba to become the president. Tinubu is our son and he has the capacity and competence to take over as president through the election.”

The chief host of the program, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotel and Resorts, Mr Dotun Sanusi averred that Tinubu’s track record of performance as former governor of Lagos State, his experience in governance and human capital development placed him above other contenders for the nation’s leadership.

