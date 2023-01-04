2023: Voters should feel confident ― INEC

“Voters should now feel confident, INEC has prepared and is ready for credible, acceptable, free and fair 2023 elections by God’s grace.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has again reassured of credible 2023 elections, saying Voters should feel confident.

This was disclosed by the resident electoral commissioner in charge of Zamfara State, Professor Saidu Babura Ahmed on Wednesday in Gusau, during the project launch and elections stakeholders advocacy meeting organised by Golden star Initiative.

Professor Babura revealed that presently, about ninety-five million(95m) Nigerian were officially registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, INEC has created additional polling units aimed at decongesting areas with more population and the easiest way for voters accreditation with the use of Bivas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Zamfara state, INEC further disclosed that from 6th January, permanent voter cards would be issued to owners at the ward level in the state.

At the occasion, the Executive Director of the Golden Star Initiative Anas Sanusi who was represented by the project Coordinator Muhammad Sanusi said the project was set to mobilize youth to collect their PVCs and to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

“The project is implemented by Golden Star Initiative and LEAP Africa, funded by MacArthur Foundation and Ford Foundation”.

The Executive director explained that the project focuses on 4 states in the northwest region of Nigeria with low voter registration and PVC rates.

“The project ultimately targets increasing voter turnout in Nigeria elections by mobilising 60% of young registered voters to participate in the electoral process.”





