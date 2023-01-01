2023: Vote for your future, Peter Obi tells Nigerians

“Datti Baba-Ahmed and I reiterate our determination to serve Nigeria with love, strength, and faith and diligently implement Our Pact With Nigeria ( Manifesto) from May 2023 to create a New Nigeria”

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has urged Nigerians to unite their efforts to build a new country.

He made this assertion in his New Year message on Sunday, urging Nigerians to take back Nigeria to resolve all the challenges facing the country as they elect leaders in the forthcoming election.

“With the Presidential election, just about 55 days from today, Datti Baba-Ahmed and I reiterate our determination to serve Nigeria with love, strength, and faith and diligently implement Our Pact With Nigeria ( Manifesto) from May 2023 to create a New Nigeria, a renewed nation bound in freedom, prosperity, peace, and unity.

“While Datti Baba-Ahmed and I are committed to lead, we need your support. We implore you to secure your PVC, come out with your family and friends on the 25th of February and vote for your future! Labour Party! Vote Peter Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed!” He said.

Obi stressed the importance of uniting against failed leadership and choosing right, adding that he would fulfill all campaign promises if allowed to govern the country.

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy,” he added.