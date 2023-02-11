Bola Badmus

As the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has enjoined Nigerians to vote for visionary and credible leaders like the first civilian governor of the State, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who left indelible footprints in the state.

Hamzat gave this charge Saturday while speaking at the 2nd Year Remembrance/Anniversary Prayers for Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande held at Jakande’s Residence in the Ilupeju area of the state.

The deputy governor hailed the late Jakande for the numerous developmental and people-oriented programmes and policies he initiated as governor of the state, positing that the country needed a visionary leader with integrity like the late former helmsman of Lagos, who was selfless, highly committed, and passionate about the wellbeing of the citizens and growth of the country.

He, therefore, charged politicians in the country to emulate the virtues of Alhaji Jakande, whom he described as a fantastic leader, quintessential politician, and an administrator par excellence who had the foresight on the development of Lagos State.

Speaking further, Hamzat charged Lagosians to ensure that they do the right thing by voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying that the party-led government had done well and needed to continue what it had started and make life easier for Lagosians.

He also charged all to vote massively for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he stated had the capacity, antecedents; connectivity, and boldness to move the country forward.

Hamzat stressed that Nigerians must desist from any form of sentiments and vote for a president that had a track record of success and can identify talents, skills, and intellect for the good of the people like Asiwaju Tinubu, adding: “I just hope Nigerians while voting will see tomorrow and pursue it by voting for Asiwaju.”

Imam Hakeem Awwal, in his sermon at the event, highlighted the attributes of a good leader, which include being courageous, listening hears to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens and must have integrity, amongst others which he said the late Alhaji Jakande had.

Prayers were later offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the family, children, the state, and the nation in general.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Health Foundation set up to assist the less-privileged and needy in society to access good health and education.