2023: Vote for credible leaders, Bishops urge Nigerians

Christian Bishops in Lagos have jointly asked Nigerians to seek the face of God in prayers for a peaceful election during the forthcoming general election starting on February 25th.

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos West, His Lordship Dr Samuel Odedeji, while addressing journalists on their New Year messages to Nigerians, appealed to Nigerians to vote for credible leaders.

He advised Nigerians to vote for good leaders that will change the situation of the country.

In his remarks, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Reverend Dr Alfred Adewale Martins said “the Church cannot decide for the members which candidate to vote for but advice the members to collect their PVC and vote for Leaders with a human face that can change their economic woes”.

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence Dr Oliver Ali Aba also joined his voice in appealing to Nigerians to do the right thing by voting for credible leaders.

The Prelate while addressing Journalists during the New year Service held at Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu, Lagos Island on New Year day said “Nigeria is richly blessed with human and natural resources”.

“Nigerians are not supposed to be suffering. So the need for Nigerians to depart from their old ways of voting by voting the right leaders in the forthcoming general elections,” he added.