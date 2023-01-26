2023: Vote for competence, Lagos deputy gov tasks Nigerian youths

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, on Thursday, urged Nigerian youths not to vote on emotions but be realistic and vote based on performance and track records of the contesting candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The deputy governor gave this advice while receiving the President and Executives of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), on a courtesy visit to his office, admonishing the youths to vote for the candidates with vision and capacity to deliver on campaign promises.

Hamzat, while enjoining the Nigerian Youths to shun candidates who give bogus statistics but vote for a candidate that is bold and committed to addressing issues facing the country, declaring that “Nigeria is not meant for the faint-hearted,” urged them to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom, he described as the best man for the job.

Hamzat tasked the youth, whom he described as key stakeholders in the greater Nigeria project, to be realistic and look at the past records of the different candidates and vote for candidates with successful track records as, according to him, policies of government do affect what they do.

“The youths between the ages of 18-45 make up to 60 per cent of the vote which is huge and their impact on the election is very import percent everyone at the ballot has at one time or the other, been in government and the youths should be able to look at their antecedents, what did they do when they were in power? We should be able to say, show me what you have done,” he said.

Speaking on the upcoming JCI Conference in 2025, the deputy governor assured that the state was willing to host the conference which would boost Youth empowerment in the state.

Hamzat noted that JCI Conference would positively impact the Nigerian youths, saying it would provide an opportunity for the youths to gather to discuss various issues relating to them and their empowerment for a better future.

Earlier in his remarks, JCI president, Viktor Omarsson, stated that the Chamber was willing to have their upcoming International conference in Lagos, Nigeria because of the leadership style of governance in the state.

Omarsson stated that the conference would be an opportunity to introduce Nigeria and Lagos State, reiterating that the conference talks about peace, which he said was very important around the world presently.

“I believe that when we the youths connect on a deep level something good comes forth as this is our foundation,” he said.