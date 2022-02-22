2023: TUC commences political education for members

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) says it has commenced plans to fully participate in the 2023 general elections as a stakeholder and participant, starting with a political discussion with the labour veteran community in a few days time.

The Congress also reacted to the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and blamed the Federal Government’s poor handling for the worsening situation.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja recently, President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye, said the current travails and pains Nigerians are experiencing occasioned by policies of government at various levels, was the main reason the Congress decided to play an active role in the 2023 general elections.

On the growing scarcity of fuel in the country, Olaleye said that TUC is presently monitoring the situation including the actions and policy decisions of the government, adding that at the appropriate time it would respond.

“We are watching the unfolding scenario and we will respond at the right time. They are playing games with the Nigerian people,” he said.

He also listed some of the challenges to include “abuse and neglect of the country’s human and natural resources, threatening unemployment, insecurity, almost N40 trillion debt, devaluation of the naira, subsidy saga.”

He added that the purpose of the briefing was to inform Nigerians and all genuine progressives of the determination of the labour movement to engage and help chart a new course for Nigeria.

“We are at a critical time in this country and the silence of organised labour can no longer be said to be golden. If we miss it at this time, the damage will be too grave to bear.

“To this effect, the congress, at its National Executive Council (NEC) in Asaba, Delta State, early last year constituted a political commission whose core responsibility is to provide a platform for workers to canvass for good governance, economic and social justice in Nigeria.

“A comprehensive political education programme to achieve the mandate has been designed and we are assiduously working towards that,” he said.

He added that TUC plans to commence a process of organising and mobilising workers and like-minded political actors for political alternatives to leadership problems in Nigeria.

Also, he hinted that the roundtable is intended to provide a platform for active political engagement of workers, retirees and veterans in the trade union movement.

Olaleye said the programme aims “To broaden the conversation on the need to change the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria through ensuring that credible leaders with great potential emerge to lead at various levels.

“To strengthen the democratic process and promote social democracy. To generate continuous conversations on free, fair, and credible electoral process and good governance in Nigeria.

While he noted that lack of active participation of organised labour in Nigerian politics has continued to generate a lot of concern amongst trade unionists, scholars, political class, opinion leaders and other commentators, he stated that organised labour has not successfully tapped into the opportunity provided in a liberal democracy which emphasises grassroots participation and negotiation of interest.

“This time around we are coming in full force. To start with, what we lack is political education but some of us have acquired political education over the years and we are going to use them in our various engagements.”

Responding to questions from journalists, he said that all organs of the TUC have approved the new political direction.

“As a key and leading actor in the struggle for democracy during the military rule, organised labour and other pro-labour social movements are better equipped through engagement with other genuine change seeking Nigerians to provide the political and leadership alternative the Nigeria masses deserve for transformative governance.”

“The organised labour is capable of enthroning social democracy in Nigeria. We can bring governance closer to the people. It has become glaring that constant labour agitations either in form of street protest or strike action cannot guarantee decent work, good governance and social justice in a political environment that is self-serving and insensitive to the plight of the workers and citizens in general.”