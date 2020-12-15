2023: Tinubu’s men seek Alaafin, Olubadan’s support

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, some politicians including former senators and federal lawmakers under the auspices of South West Agenda (SWAGA 23) on Monday stormed the palaces of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to woo the traditional rulers to support Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in becoming Nigeria’s next president.

Though the group led by the former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye said that Tinubu, who is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not authorise or send them on the mission, they believe that he (Tinubu) is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing the Olubadan and Alaafin at their palaces, Adeyeye contended that “we are here for political reason. We, the Yorubas believe that it is our turn to produce president in 2023. It is part of the agreement in APC. Anybody from the Southern region is qualified to contest, but we have to struggle for it.”

According to him, “there are certain things that Yoruba want and these things cannot be realised if a Yoruba man does not become the president. That is why we are here. Tinubu is most qualified to become next president. He had paid his dues He was part of the people that midwifed the current democracy following his critical roles as a prominent member of NADECO.

“Tinubu has not discussed anything with us. He did not send us on this mission. We decided to route for him on our own. Tinubu is a marketable product and he has electoral value. We are launching our group in Ibadan tomorrow because this town is the political headquarters of Yorubaland. The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo started his political careers in Ibadan.

“The agreement on ground is that the next president must come from the South. Our joker is Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He performed excellently well as the former governor of Lagos State. The only person, who can pull a crowd and attract support of voters nationwide like late Chief M.K.O Abiola in 1993 is Tinubu.”

In his remarks, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi described the mission of the group as well thought of, saying “when you take a decision on a covenant, you have to abide by it or else the law of retributive justice would take its course.”

Describing himself as the father to all politicians, the monarch bemoaned the growing level of insecurity in the country, just as he flayed the argument by the Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami that the House of Representatives lacked power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country.

Oba Adeyemi said “if the House of Commons in the United Kingdom summons the Queen of England, she would appear before them. We need a president who will have a listening ear. Just last week, Boko Haram slaughtered more than 70 rice farmers in Borno State.

“We have shed too much blood in this country. We cannot afford to continue like this. If we want a country that is forward-looking, we must return to true federalism. There is no sincerity in governance.”

Reacting to the visit of the group, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji stated “I have heard what you said. I pray that you will be successful in your mission.”

Members of the group include Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Rilwan Soji Akanbi, Hon Rotimi Makinde, Mrs Kafilat Ogbara, Hon Toba Oke, Hon Deji Jakande, Hon Bosun Oladele, Mr Gbenga Okegbenro, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…

2023: We Did Not Endorse Tinubu ― Council Of Ulamas

Kano State Council of Ulamas has debunked the claim that the lslamic body has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential ticket…