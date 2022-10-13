2023: Tinubu will turn Nigeria around for better ―​​ APC presidential council Canada

The media director for the All Progressives Congres, (APC) Presidential Council for Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has expressed optimism that the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will turn around Nigeria’s economy positively if elected as president of the country in 2023.

Oshodi who said this in a statement urged Nigerians to elect a leader that would make a difference in their lives by voting for Tinubu, saying the APC presidential candidate towered above all the other candidates in the aspects of competence and ability to address the country’s problems.

According to Oshodi, Nigeria needs a competent and visionary leader as President to take the country to a new level and take the country out of the current challenges.

He said “Whosoever wins the presidential election in 2023 will be confronted with monumental challenges and opportunities within and outside the country that will test the mettle of such a president.

“Nigeria is at a delicate stage of its developmental process and needs a President with hands on experience and Senator Tinubu who has governed Lagos, the most commercial of Nigeria’s 36 States deserves to be given an opportunity to pilot Nigeria’s affairs from May 29, 2023,”

The Canadian-based psychiatrist noted that Tinubu laid the foundation for the current Lagos that today accounts for the chunk of capital importation into Nigeria.

He described Tinubu as a man with innovative thinking who touched every facet of Lagos as a governor from 1999- 2007, an attribute needed by Nigeria at this stage of its development for the desired transformation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Tinubu created the Ministry of Environment to tackle the issue of flooding head-on, introduced the one-day governor programme that brought young boys and girls into the limelight and reformed the health sector accompanied with the distribution of free eyeglasses.

“He created a Housing Ministry to redress the acute shortage of housing in Lagos, with a mandate to construct affordable houses and introduced the Independent Power Project, and the Bus Rapid Transportation – BRT, with Lagos State Transport Management Authority.

LASTMA to develop a culture of regulation, control management of traffic operations and to ensure hitch-free traffic on Lagos roads.

” Tinubu also created 37 more local councils in order to bring government more to the people and brought the Lekki corridor into the limelight, the Lekki corridor that had become a beehive of economic activities with the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, the 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu is voted as the next president, he will replicate all these achievements and even accomplish more at the national level and give the country the leadership that will inspire it to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas and vision.

“Tinubu had spoken of his determination, the perseverance and the foresight to identify the problems of Nigeria and take them headlong and make a solution out of them for: the prosperity of Nigeria,” Oshodi stated.