2023: Tinubu will sweep polls in the north, win presidency ―​​ Buhari’s ally

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strong political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, says going by the current popularity and acceptability of the presidential candidate of APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate will record a landslide victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Alhaji Kwamanda, who also is the coordinator of the Arewa Media Organisation, made the assertion on Monday in Kano while speaking with pressmen

He said come next year’s presidential election, Tinubu’s emergence as the next president is nothing but a done deal because the APC and the north want the presidency to go back to the Southern part of the country.

“You can see that the hands of Bola Tinubu in Lagos are still working where he singlehandedly turned around its economic values making it the economic hub of West Africa,” he said

He added, “Just, yesterday, Lagos is telling the whole that they have generated over N700 billion as Internal Revenue in 2021. How do they make this magic if not for Bola Tinubu? Therefore, Nigerians are hoping to see him making it in the next general elections.”

According to him, “the Northern Nigeria of today, the South-South, the Southeast and the Southwest of the present day Nigeria, are not that stupids to quickly forgot that the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, literally ruled the Country from 1999 to 2007, without anything tangible to show from him.”

Alhaji Kwamanda who was a member of the Buhari Organisation since its formation in 2000, and has stood behind President Muhammadu Buhari in all his political undertakings, disclosed that Nigeria of today will never go back to the PDP/Atiku era.





Kwamanda who is the chairman and Coordinator of the Arewa Media Organization, said already he has traversed Northern Nigeria and is convinced that the region is today 100 per cent behind Tinubu.

“The North is believing in a Bola Tinubu presidency more than any other person, because they believe and know that after what President Buhari did today on security by solving its problems more specifically by about 70 per cent, Tinubu will immediately complete the remaining 30 per cent.”

On economics, he reminded Nigerians that one need not be told that Bola Tinubu has what is takes to turn around Nigeria in his first, and second years and also attract serious foreign investments while building a home economy just like what he did in Lagos.

Alhaji Kwamanda who is a member of the Political Campaign Directorate, of Tinubu Presidential Movement, along with former NPA boss, Hadiza Bala; former Defence Minister, General AbduRahman Dambazau and others, said Tinubu possesses the qualities to make Nigeria great again.