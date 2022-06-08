2023: Tinubu will deepen Nigeria’s democratic ethos, good governance ― Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed confidence that the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deepen the nation’s democratic ethos and good governance if elected as the number one citizen in the 2023 general elections.

Abiodun in a statement issued by him in Abeokuta, congratulated Tinubu, on clinching the presidential ticket of the party.

He said the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election is a good omen for the party and the country as a whole.

According to him, the victory shows that Asiwaju Tinubu is widely beloved and accepted within the country’s entire political spectrum, and shows his level of deep interactions and acceptance not only within the ruling APC but across Nigeria.

He said: “This victory indicates that Tinubu as a candidate is good for Nigeria, as it will foster unity, love and understanding amongst Nigerians. His electoral victory cut across all the six geopolitical zones; he had an impact in all the zones. He is the candidate to beat in the 2023 elections.

Governor Abiodun noted that Tinubu’s extensive political experience and understanding of national politics will surely come in handy when he squares up against candidates from other political parties during the 2023 presidential election.





While saluting his tenacity, courage and resilience, Abiodun expressed confidence that Tinubu will further deepen the Nation’s democratic ethos and good governance that will enhance the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee for providing the necessary leadership that made the presidential primary election a resounding success. Governor Abiodun further commended other aspirants for their remarkable sportsmanship which they displayed throughout the process.

Abiodun urged the leadership and members of the APC to work in unison with a view to ensuring victory in the general election next year.

“We are all winners and no one is a loser in this primary. We all should work together to take Nigeria to a higher pedestal,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Tinubu will deepen Nigeria Tinubu will deepen Nigeria

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Tinubu will deepen Nigeria Tinubu will deepen Nigeria