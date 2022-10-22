2023: Tinubu support group inaugurated in South-East zone

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a support group working to actualise the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency, know as Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima-Disciples (BATS-D), has inaugurated its State and Local Government Coordinators in the five Eastern states of Nigeria.

The States include; Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi State respectively.

The APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, while performing the inauguration, charged the State and LGAs Coordinators to properly, under the vision and mission of the socio-political group, harmonize their activities with other interest groups back in their various states.

Tribune Online gathered that the event that took place in Awka, on Saturday, was well attended by members of the group from the five states of the South-East geopolitical zone.

Speaking further, the National Youth Leader, stressed that there were silent majority of followers at the grassroot, hence, he charged the Coordinators to go and deepen activities of the group at their various wards and Council Areas to ensure victory for the party.

He noted that BATS-D, was in search of credible leadership which could be found in Ahmed Tinubu, believing that he would consolidate on gains of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2023.

He expressed confidence that APC will get 95 per cent votes in the region.

In their seperate speeches, the Nigeria Ambassador to Burundi, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba and the National Coordinator of BATS-D, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh, assure the Coordinators that the group leadership and the Tinubu Campaign team will always provide them the necessary assistance before, during and after the election.

They advised Ndi-Igbo to engaged other zones with political handshake, in order to sustain the benefits the region is getting from the National grid.

In his brief acceptance speech, the Anambra State Coordinator, Comrade Obinna Muomah, while appreciating the National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, Amb Onyeagba, the Zonal Leadership of APC and other supporters of the party, urged Ndi-Igbo to shun politics of sentiment.

