2023: Tinubu, Shettima ticket will uplift women in Nigeria ― Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Senator representing Lagos Central and wife of the APC presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the joint ticket of her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Kashim Shettima offers the best hope of representation and empowerment for Nigerian women.

She made the declaration on Monday in a speech delivered at the grassroots women’s election dialogue organized by the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) in Abuja.

Represented at the event by Honourable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Tinubu stated that elections cannot be won without the support of women.

She further assured the gathering of the commitment of the APC presidential candidates for better leverage for the women in terms of empowerment programmes.

She said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have a verifiable track record of uplifting, supporting and empowering women, and working with them as highly valued partners in our political, developmental and democratic journey.”

Citing an example from her political career, Oluremi said that her husband is not only a progressive politician but also progressive in the home.

“Asiwaju has also worked with and mentored scores of women, both young and elderly, who once served or are currently serving in different roles in the public service. I, his wife, am also currently serving my third term in the Senate, so I believe we can all agree that Asiwaju is a man who is not only progressive in his politics but also progressive in his home.”

She further highlighted her husband’s contributions to the empowerment of women as she recalled that as two-term Lagos State governor, he set a standard regarding women’s political mainstreaming and legal protection in the country.

“Asiwaju, as governor, invested heavily in the economic empowerment of women. Furthermore, in abiding by the state’s developmental blueprint, Lagos continues to set the standard for not only women’s economic empowerment, but also gender mainstreaming in governance and legal protection for women.

“From skill acquisition centres to economic empowerment programmes targeted at different subgroups of the female population, including our market women, Asiwaju has demonstrated his commitment to uplifting women both economically and in the political space.”

She also lauded the gender-sensitive credentials of former Borno State governor and APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

“In a similar vein, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, set a record in Northern Nigeria with the appointment of four female commissioners during his tenure as governor, a feat hitherto unmatched. His administration also invested in several empowerment programmes targeted at women, as women’s economic empowerment became particularly crucial during the Boko Haram scourge.”

