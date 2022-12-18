2023: Tinubu, Shettima Support Group unveils campaign app

The Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled its Campaign App as part of ongoing efforts to garner votes in the 2023 general elections.

The ICC National Coordinator and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara who disclosed this during the launch of the Campaign App and National Campaign Office in Abuja, promised to garner the highest votes for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima

“The Campaign App has been work in progress for over three to four months and we chose to unveil the App now because we are looking for certain information from all our Support Groups between now and the second week of January, when we will start massive activities. That will not be unveiled for now until we get all the data that we are looking for.

“So, for the ICC, the work-plan is coming timely and we know what we are looking for and we are set to achieve that. Secondly, ICC is not a support group, it’s a campaign Council to complement what the PCC is doing. For sometimes, we’ve made this known that we are like the town crier, the messenger for PCC.

“Where PCC cannot reach, ICC will get there. ICC basically is to interface with Nigerians at the grassroot, so we are working on that and by the special grace of God we have the structures, we have offices in all the 37 States and we have offices in all the Local Governments that are working on the door-to-door project already.

“If you go to the South-South, Bayelsa, if you go to Kebbi, you go to Ogun State, you will see what our Coordinators are doing on daily basis, and ICC is self-funded. What we do is they generate these funds within the State and expend those funds in promoting the course of Asiwaju.

“That shows how accepted ICC is before Nigerians and that will tell you the reach-out of ICC. We are already there at the grassroot working. We are not suppose to be making noise on daily basis telling people what we do at the grassroot because that is their own way of generating votes for the Asiwaju’s project,” he noted.

While unveiling the ‘ICC Chatng’, Mr. Babajide Akinbohun explained that the IT is the best technology adopted so far in the history of elections in the country.

According to him, the app can be downloaded on Google Store and Apple Play Store and install on Android phone or iPhone, as well as get the link that can be sent to WhatsApp account.

He added that the features also has the capacity to garner votes, through various support groups at Federal, state, local Government and Ward levels.

“Once they get to that registration centre, the App will request for a generated OTP hence will detect whether the Executive of such a Support Group is a parallel support group or the authentic Support Groups.

Other features include: Support Group centre, polling poll guides that will ensure that votes are well counted on the election day; Weekly Report of various Support Groups; Project Register; Chat; Newsletter, Support Group Registration platform, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) which provides answers to various questions including: Tinubu did not go to school.

According to him, the Chat Room can accommodate millions of members of various Support Groups as well as private chats.

While responding to question on the alleged collection of Permanent voter’s Card (PVC), the ICC Deputy National Coordinator (North), Architect Umar Ibrahim said: “we’ve been working with Support Groups from the past three years before Asiwaju came out to make pronouncement that he’s going to contest.





“And all that the Support Groups do is, they sensitize, they tell Nigerians who Asiwaju is and they try to convince them to understand his principles so that on the day of election they will vote for him.

“There was never any programme from Asiwaju, from APC, PCC or ICC requesting anybody to go and be collecting PVC. Besides, the 2023 election, we are going to use BVAS. BVAS does not require PVC, once you know your number you can vote.

“So, what ICC is doing rather, we are going down to the grassroot to sensitize people on how to vote using this BVAS not collecting PVC. That one is an old structure and I believe the Electoral law is trying to abolish any kind of election malpractices. So, we’ve gone past that stage and we are not looking into it,” he noted.

Also speaking, Dr. Abiola Oshodi explained that the App contains accompanied video which stipulates step-by-step stage of how the App can be downloaded, “even you are having issues, we are going to be training some of our people in those Support Groups,” he assured.

He added that the App at the point of registration captures the biodata of every individual to the polling unit, voter’s card registration details before you can actually access the features on the App. It doesn’t allow any kind of fake registration, and you can not do double registration.

“So, by the time the App is fully developed, we have an idea of the potential voters that will vote for our Candidate by God’s grace. And then we want to make it a very unique election where our Candidate will record the highest votes, ever recorded in the history of Nigeria and is also verifiable,” he assured

