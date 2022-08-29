2023: Tinubu/Shettima answer to Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges ― South South Movement for Tinubu

Presidential and vice presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are the answer to Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges.

This is one of the resolutions of the South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima (SSMTS) in a communique issued at the end of the meeting held by executives, senatorial coordinators and delegates from the six states of the South-South for the month of August.

The group passionately called on South southerners to rally around Tinubu’s presidential quest being a perfect representative of the yearnings for a president of southern Nigeria extraction to come 2023 as expressed in the Asaba Declaration of Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by the 17 southern governors.

Flanked by other executive members, the National coordinator and secretary of the group, Besidone Samuel Eyengho and Dr Emem Wilcox Wills, while reading out the communique to journalists at a news conference in Warri on Monday, described Tinubu as the best choice and a pan-Nigerian who has raised leaders across the country.

They urged Nigerians to shun campaigns of calumny against Tinubu and his running mate, describing such a trend as part of the antics of desperate politicians.

The communique further reaffirmed the health status of Tinubu as sound, saying he’s hale and hearty contrary to insinuations of health fragility.

“Tinubu is hale and hearty, agile and fit to tackle the challenges and demands of governance.

The communique further read in part:

“Stakeholders in the South-South should embrace the ticket to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria.

“Sincere and concerted efforts should be made to return the region fully into mainstream national politics in order to ensure meaningful and accelerated development.

“The romance with the PDP since 1999 has failed to attract the much-needed development to the region.

“Tinubu/Shettima will return the country on the path of sustainable peace, socioeconomic growth and development.”

The August meeting of the SSMTS which was held on August 28 in Warri, comprised members from Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa, Cross River State, Delta, and Edo State.

