2023: Tinubu in Ondo, receives Fasoranti’s blessing

Elder statesman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Tinubu, who arrived at the residence of the elder statesman around 1:45 pm, was blessed by Fasoranti after a short meeting with the former leader of the Afenifere.

Details later…

