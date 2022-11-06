2023: Tinubu has no health challenge ― APC presidential campaign council

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has declared that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fit as a fiddle and has no health challenge.

The declaration was on the heels of a claim by one of the spokespersons of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, asking the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct drug tests on leading presidential candidates ahead next general elections.

Senator Melaye who spoke with newsmen at the weekend pointed out that it is a constitutional requirement for anyone aspiring to the office of the president of Nigeria to be mentally and physically fit.

He specifically picked on the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and his main rival, Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit. I challenge him to a medical examination between him and Atiku. Because this is a constitutional requirement to be president and he should fulfil it.”

Reacting to Senator Melaye’s claim, former Aviation Minister and Director Special Media Projects and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, maintained that the alarm being raised over Tinubu’s health status was misplaced.

Fani Kayode declared that Atiku was jittery over imminent defeat which informed the recourse to insults, abuse and falsehood by his media handlers.

His statement read in part: “When he and his men friends attempt to mock the Jagaban on issues of health, I laugh and shake my head with pity for them.

“The truth is that Asiwaju is so far ahead of Atiku in this and every other respect and they know it.

“As each day passes their collective ignorance, pettiness, idiocy and weaknesses are becoming more and more manifest.

“A man that cannot hold his own party together wants to be President. A man that cannot empathise with the suffering of the people and that gloats when people are suffering and when there is turmoil in the land cannot be trusted with power.

“A man that is trying to give the impression that he was part and parcel of Obasanjo’s success as president when in actual fact he was trying to frustrate that government’s efforts to improve the lives of our people is nothing less than treacherous and deceitful and he cannot be trusted with power.

“May God deliver our nation from the clutches of such a creature. Even Peter Obi has far more to offer than him.

“Atiku and his camp know that Jagaban will win this election hands down and as each day passes it is getting clearer.

“That is why they are so jittery. That is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse. That is why the only thing they talk about is Jagaban’s health and age.

“We want a campaign that centres on issues but Atiku and his men friends do not even know the meaning of the word.

“His team are ignorant, uncouth, disrespectful and utterly primitive and nothing reflects or manifests that more than the vituperations and asinine contributions of his garrolous, thuggish and indisciplined spokesmen.

“He and Dino Melaye fit each other. They are like husband and wife. Yet they are not the issue and neither do we in the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council care about what they say or do.

“For us the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We must never make the mistake of putting our nation in the hands of a power-obssesed, overambitious, subversive and dangerous megalomaniac like Atiku who knows nothing about the modern age, who behaves like a feudal lord and who has been trying to be President for the last 30 years. The Nigerian people deserve far better than that.”