2023: Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president ― Emir of Ilorin

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria's next president
Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has said that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves to be the next president of Nigeria.
Speaking when he hosted members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 in his palace in Ilorin on Monday, the Emir said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has traversed Nigeria and impacted many Nigerians.
The traditional ruler, who organised a special prayer for the presidential aspirant during the visit, promised to continue to pray for his emergence both privately and publicly.


Also speaking, the national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said that they were in the state to inaugurate the North Central for Asiwaju 2023 to propagate and promote the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.
He also said that the group had visited over 300 traditional rulers and has a network across the country.
Senator Adeyeye said Senator Tinubu laid the foundation for a new Lagos state with a strong economic base, adding that such a person deserves to be Nigeria’s next president.
The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 is a coalition of progressives/democrats within the Nigerian political landscape supporting the 2023 presidential ambition of Senator Tinubu.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Ibadan family heads warn Oyo residents against being used negatively by…

Latest News

Plateau APC denies imposition of aspirant as gubernatorial candidate

EndSARS

#EndSARS: APC should amend gaps between its promises, performance ― Tinubu

Latest News

Ekiti APC disagrees with National body

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More