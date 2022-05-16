2023: Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president ― Emir of Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has said that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves to be the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking when he hosted members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 in his palace in Ilorin on Monday, the Emir said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has traversed Nigeria and impacted many Nigerians.

The traditional ruler, who organised a special prayer for the presidential aspirant during the visit, promised to continue to pray for his emergence both privately and publicly.





Also speaking, the national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said that they were in the state to inaugurate the North Central for Asiwaju 2023 to propagate and promote the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

He also said that the group had visited over 300 traditional rulers and has a network across the country.

Senator Adeyeye said Senator Tinubu laid the foundation for a new Lagos state with a strong economic base, adding that such a person deserves to be Nigeria’s next president.