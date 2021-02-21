2023: Tinubu competent to succeed Buhari ― Adeyeye

Former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday submitted that former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is competent to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Adeyeye, who is the Chairman of South-West Agenda 2023 stated this when he led the movement to the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The former member of the National Assembly expressed optimism that if the the All Progressives Congress (APC) would zone presidency to the South in 2023, Tinubu should be fielded to contest for the exalted seat.

He said the political support group which would be formally launched in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday, was formed to garner support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition across the country.

Adeyeye said the group was on a visit to seek for the royal blessings of the traditional ruler towards the successful take off of the group in the state.

On the entourage were Senators Gbenga Obadara; Soji Akanbi; former Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Hon. Bosun Oladele; former House of Representatives member from Ogun State, Ishiaq Abiodun Akinlade, among others.

“Tinubu is a good product that doesn’t need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is a consummate democrat and progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023. The person who can help us win this ticket is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He has done a lot for Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country.

“We gathered together to start campaigning for him. If we can hold our house together, we will have the presidency back in the southwest,” Adeyeye stated.

Oba Ajayi in his response said the entire Remoland would support the group on ensuring the realization of its goals.

He described Tinubu as a patriotic Nigeria who is fit to succeed Buhari after the expiration of the latter’s tenure.

Daniel in his remarks urged the Yoruba nation to unite ahead of the elections, saying the “time to get it right, is now.

“If there is anything we need in the politics of the South-West today, it is “SWAGA’,” he said.

