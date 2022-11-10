2023: Tinubu arrives Nasarawa for scheduled meeting with miners

All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Lafia, Nasarawa State ahead of his scheduled meeting with miners in the state.

The presidential candidate is expected to participate in a town hall meeting on mining and security at the Late Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall in Government House, Lafia.

Tinubu arrived the Lafia Cargo Airport at about 12:10pm alongside the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and a host of other top aides and party officials.

Tinubu was received at the airport by the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, Governor Abdullahi Sule, former governor of Nasrawa state and senator representing Nasarawa-South, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura among others.

The visit to Nasrawa State was in continuation of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the Nigeria economy.

Nasarawa State is a major mining hub for many solid minerals in Nigeria.

The state has deposits of Gold, Barite, Coal, Clay, Lead-Zinc, Sault, Gemstone, Silica Sand, Iron Ore, Granite, Tantalite, Marble, Mica, Cassiterite, Limestone and Aquamarine.

The presidential candidate held similar meeting with farmers and agro-commodity traders in Minna, Niger State, on Monday.

At the scheduled meeting in Nasarawa, Tinubu is expected to unfold his plan to make mining a major plank of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda as laid out in his campaign manifesto tagged ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.

As at the time of filling this report the banquet hall venue of the meeting is packed with party stakeholders and different groups and association supporting Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

