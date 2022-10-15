2023: Those scheming against Gov Abiodun will be disappointed ― Ogun students

The Ogun State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), have called on Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun not to be distracted by those scheming against his re-election bid in 2023, assuring him that they will all be disappointed.

In a statement signed by Comrade Simeon Damilola Kehinde, the Ogun State Chairman of NANS and Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, the National President of NAOSS, particularly condemned the verbal war between Abiodun and his Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The students’ bodies advised the Governor not to pay attention to Amosun and his followers but to remain committed to delivering on his campaign promises to the people of the State.

Amosun and Abiodun had engaged each other in a verbal war over a statement credited to Amosun that he and his followers would work against the re-election of Abiodun.

Amosun had also accused Abiodun of rigging his way into office during the 2019 governorship election.

But, NANS and NAOSS in a statement in Abeokuta, on Saturday said: “We want to call on Amosun and his followers to shun politics of bitterness and desist from making reckless, careless and unguarded statements capable of heating up the polity and throwing the State into chaos.

“Amosun had his time, and ruled the State for eight years, he should therefore allow Abiodun to rule the State in peace.

“We are unaware of the fact that the former Governor is a sore loser who would stop at nothing to bring down the administration of Abiodun, but we want to sound a note of warning to him not to bring the State down with his unguarded statements.

“It is not news that Ogun State has been witnessing peace and unprecedented progress under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun and as one of the major stakeholders in the project Ogun State, we want the State to continue on the path of greatness.

“It is on this note that we, therefore, called on the Governor to ignore Amosun’s shenanigans and antics directed at distracting him and continue to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.”

