2023: Taraba NUJ Correspondents’ chapel launches media engagement with political stakeholders

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Taraba state has launched a platform for media engagement with candidates of political parties contesting various positions in the state.

Aside from interfacing with them to reel out their plans for the State, the Federal and State constituencies if elected for the position they are vying for, political stakeholders and civil society Organisations would also be engaged to sensitize Tarabans on the new electoral law and how democracy can be deepened.

A statement by the chapel chairman Gabriel Yough said Political parties would also have a chance to feature on the platform to sell their party and candidates to residents of Taraba State before the elections.

According to the statement, traditional and Religious Institutions as well as Security agencies in the state especially the Police, would not be left out in the engagement.

“For this reason, a dedicated Facebook page, “Taraba Correspondents’ Chapel Media Parley The Road to 2023” has been put up by the union to kickstart the engagement which would be live-streamed for public consumption.

“There would also be a special feature of a mini press interaction for guests after every engagement with the 33 members of the union who represents various national and international media (Electronic and Print ) organizations for more media visibility”.

The Chapel chairman, Gabriel Yough of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, also explained that the initiative was the union’s modest contribution to their host State.

He enjoined residents of Taraba state to follow the process of the letter in order to make an informed decision about their future in 2023.

He also encouraged Candidates of all political parties for Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and Various State Constituencies to take advantage of the forum.

Also, Chairman, Organising Committee of the Media Parley, Alhaji. Saidu Sadiq Adamu, who is an editor with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, says the forum would not be a platform to settle political scores, but one where politicians would tell citizens of Taraba state what they would do to better their lives if voted into power.

He further informed that the aim of the media engagement is to promote an issue-based campaign devoid of bitterness and strife among the various political actors in the state.

