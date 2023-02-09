By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, stakeholders in Kaduna State have raised the alarm, alleging politicians of luring electorate into selling their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) in the state.

The stakeholders meeting which was conveyed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna office, had the representatives of political parties, traditional rulers and media in attendance.

At the meeting, stakeholders also expressed fear that based on the feelers coming out in some quarters; the elections may likely be postponed in nine local government areas of the state owing to insecurity challenges.

Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Auwal Mashi had since dispelled such claim reiterating its commitment in conducting free, fair and credible elections.

Mashi also called on politicians to desist from buying voter’s cards, explaining that “buying of voters’ card cannot help any politician or group of individuals in their quest for election malpractices, but it would only disenfranchise whoever card has been sold.

“Selling of voters’ card for material gains or for any reason by anybody must have done that at his or her detriment by only disenfranchising him or herself from participating in the election process.

“But this, with the new electoral act and the new technology provided for the conduct of the election would not in any way pave way for rigging has assumed,” Mashi explained.

The INEC boss also explained that elections in the state are expected to be conducted in 8,012 polling units, adding that funds for logistics are already in the covers of the Commission in preparation of an hitch-free elections in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE