2023: South West APC leaders caution against intra-ethnic gang-up against Tinubu

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South West, have cautioned the people from the region against the intra-ethnic gang up against its presidential candidate, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

The chieftains of the party led by its National Vice-President, South West, Barrister Isaac Kekemeke, and its governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin gave the warning at the flag-off of one million man roadshow for Asiwaju organised by the youths from the region in Ibadan on Thursday.

Kekemeke warned against the repeat of what happened in 1983 and 1993 when some elements from the region ganged up against the realization of the Presidential ambition of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Late Chief Moshood Abiola respectively.

Kekemeke who insisted that there is no division in the Oyo state chapter of the APC urged the party faithful not to allow the opportunity of producing the next President from the region to slip off their hands in 2023.

According to him, there is no division in the Oyo state chapter of the APC. We have only one governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, 3 Senatorial District candidates, 14 House of Representatives candidates and 32 House of Assembly candidates.

He, therefore, warned some members of the party against what he described as anti-party, threatening that anyone caught in this act would be dealt with in accordance with the constitution of the party.

It is unconstitutional for a member of the party to be hobnobbing with candidates of another party.

It is high time we talked to ourselves in order to guide against the repeat of what happened in 1983 and 1993.

It is our turn in Yorubaland to produce the next leadership of the Country in 2023. Our candidate is no other person than Tinubu.

When you look at the profile of all the presidential candidates, Tinubu is the most qualified among them.

In the SouthWest, Tinubu deserves more than 90% of our votes.

Speaking in the same vein, Senator Folarin drummed support for the presidential candidacy of Tinubu, submitting that he has all that it takes to lead the Country.

He attributed the economic woes bedevilling the Country to the ineptitude of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku while in office as the Vice-President of the Country.

In his words, “the PDP has failed the country in the past. It will be wrong and catastrophic to give them another shot at power in 2023.





In Oyo state, Tinubu will not get less than 95% votes. He is our own. He deserves our support, noting his political pedigree as the former governor of Lagos state.

Meanwhile, the youths from all the states in the SouthWest embarked on a one million man road show in support of Tinubu.

They took off from the State Secretariat of the party in Oke-Ado in Ibadan SouthEast local government and terminated the walk at the Cocoa House building, Dugbe.

