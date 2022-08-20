2023: South-East group seeks support for Tinubu

Ahead next general elections, a socio-cultural group Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative has urged the people of the southeast region to abandon opposition parties and join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The group made the call at the weekend at a press briefing in Abuja.

The National Coordinator of the group who incidentally is a Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Ginika Florence Tor, who spoke on behalf of the group declared that the electorate and politicians in the southeast region must galvanize support for APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the presidential race.

He said: “It is time for Southeast to get to the mainstream of Nigerian politics. “We cannot be in Zone A and expect to reap from Zone B. We need to be involved in Nigerian politics to stop the perceived marginalisation.

” We must realise that power is not given free of charge, it must be earned. We have to be deeply involved to be reckoned with and be given the trust to lead the country.”

Tor who confessed that they were supporting a presidential aspirant of Igbo extraction said the group has since pledged its loyalty to Tinubu after his emergence as a presidential candidate.

“Before the emergence of Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC Presidential Flag Bearer, the record has it that Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative advocated for Southeast Presidency under the platform of APC but Bola Ahmed who is in no doubt a man of capacity, credibility and competency emerged, a man that can be referred to as tested and trusted, We were left with no choice but to give our full support.

” It is in the light of this that we call on our people to team up with the Tinubu/Shetimma presidency and position ourselves for the proper integration into national politics.”

Speaking in similar vein, Honourable Jude Idimogu a member representing the Oshodi/Isolo II constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who is also the deputy national coordinator of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative said the southeast geopolitical zone has a very bright future under the presidency of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Citing the various appointees from the south-east in the cabinet o Lagos State since 1999, Idimogu said the southeast zone “has to come out of our political cocoon and interact with other regions and be fully involved in national politics.”

The group then announced plans to commence a nationwide campaign under the auspices of Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima in the 36 States of the country as soon as the formal campaign flags off next month.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





2023: South-East group seeks support for Tinubu