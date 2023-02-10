Ishola Michael

As the 2023 General elections are fast approaching, youths in Gombe State have been urged to as much as possible, avoid politicians and political parties sponsoring thugs and promoting thuggery in the state.

The call was made by the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the State, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, who also called on residents of the state to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the general elections.

He made the call during his campaign rally in Kumo, the headquarters of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State saying that the State is already going through a lot.

The gubernatorial candidate stressed that the present political situation in the state demands that the youths and other citizens rethink and focus on what will make Gombe a better state.

Khamisu Mailantarki stated that “We must reject them and give them back their weapons and ask them to take the weapons to their children to come out and fight for them.”

According to him, “We already have our weapons which are our thumbs and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) which we will be using to bring them down”.

“We have to focus on providing job opportunities for our youths, work on the agricultural sector, our education, health, and others which I am here for,” he stressed.

He further said, “The provision of fertilizer and every other good thing is now history in Gombe State, almost all the developments that we have in Gombe are all from the previous governments and nothing to show from this current administration, therefore, we all have to come together and wrestle for our state”.

Khamisu MailantarkI also appealed for calm and peaceful conduct before, during, and after the 2023 general elections following heightened anxiety and a heated political atmosphere in the State.

His messages had always tilted towards calls on residents and people of the state to vote for credible candidates with the capacity to change the ugly situation the State had found itself in.

He said, “We cannot continue to look at our parents and children going through a lot to sponsor our youths and children to school due to the lack of scholarships, I assure you that we are committed to addressing this and other challenges bedevilling our state,”

The gubernatorial candidate then promised to pay for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Examination Council (NECO) fees for students in the state.

He further urged people who have registered as voters in the state and have collected their PVCs to come out en-masse to vote for the candidates of the NNPP at all levels on the election days.