2023: Senate Whip tells presidential spokespersons to focus on programs, not personal attacks

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over what he called campaigns of vilification by spokespersons of political parties.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, he urged spokespersons of the leading presidential candidates to dwell on the capacity of their principal, competence, and what the electorate stands to gain if they vote for them.

He said: “Everybody in Nigeria knows that there are four leading Presidential candidates for the 2023 Presidential election but their spokespersons are not giving Nigerians the required information as regards programs and agenda of their principals on a myriad of challenges facing the Nation.

“What Nigerians want to hear from the four leading candidates of the four formidable political parties, is their plans on how to turn around the nation’s economy for the better, end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of crimes and criminalities bedeviling the country.

“Nigerians are tired of rhetorics on personal lives of the presidential candidates as being churned out by their spokespersons who primarily should be focusing on what their principals have in stock for the people across the various sectors.”

Appraising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Senator Kalu said his administration has excelled in some critical sectors.

“President Buhari and his team have done their best within the last seven and half years, preparatory to quitting the stage within the next six months for another set of leaders and by extension, new ideas, policies, and programs.

“Emergence of leaders at any time in the life of any country is always facilitated by circumstances and situations that are prevalent, making leaders at different times, have different challenges to face.”

On his chances in the forthcoming election, the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district said he remained the candidate to beat.

“In 2023, it will be Kalu vs Kalu in the zone.”

