2023: Security threat to next elections real ― INEC

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) has again maintained that the security challenges across Nigerian states were real threat to the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of the Electoral Institute, Professor Abdullahi Zuru made the declaration on Monday in Abuja at a two-day Validation Workshop of Election Security Training Resources.

The workshop was a follow-up to earlier workshops held last year in Nasarawa and Kano States.
Checks revealed that INEC facilities have been targets of arson attacks in recent times.

Professor Zuru said the security training was part of proactive measures to forestall security threats which he noted could lead to cancellation and (or) postponement of elections in constituencies.

He recalled that a similar workshop was conducted before the Osun and Ekiti goverornship elections which he noted ensured “progressive and commendable” improvement in the security atmosphere and conduct of personnel during the elections.

Director General of The Electoral Institute, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris said the Election Security Training Documents will play a very critical role in the effective training of Security Personnel in securing the electoral environment for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

Documents to be validated at the workshop include the electoral security personnel training manual, the electoral security personnel facilitator’s guide, the electoral security handbook and the basic security in election duty handbook.

In his goodwill message, the Country Director of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES, Serah Jah, said managing security threats in the electioneering process was a tall order for INEC which has the responsibility together with security agencies of preventing, mitigating and resolving electoral violence.

He said to effectively provide security during elections, security personnel need adequate training on their roles and responding to polls.

