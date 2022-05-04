2023: SDP Southwest stakeholders disown National Chairman, Secretary

The crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has taken a new twist as concerned stakeholders of the party in the Southwest part of Nigeria have disowned the acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sheu Musa Garba, and the Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye.

The stakeholders also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to desist from granting recognition to the duo of Dr Agunloye and Musa Garba.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan after a meeting held at the Oyo State SDP Secretariat in Yemetu on Wednesday, the Chairman, South-west Concern Stakeholders of SDP, Dr Sola Agboola called on the presidential aspirant of the party, Adewole Adebayo and other aspirants to beware so that they won’t be a victim of misfortune.

Agboola urged the leadership of the party to ensure reconciliation so as not to jeopardise the chances of the party in next year’s general election.

According to him, “Agunloye has been suspended in ward 10 Akoko North, Ondo State, adding that it was illegal for Agunloye to still be parading himself as a member and National Secretary of the party.

“We are here to let the public know about the illegality going on in our party, Agunloye should vacate his office because whatever he does now is void and takes no effect.





“He should stop interfering in the affairs of the party in the South-west, we are saying no to position swapping, we are saying no to the leadership of Alhaji Sheu Musa Garba as the party interim National Chairman.

“The proposed SDP National Convention is illegal, we have met here, and we are heading to court to seek redress.”

Agboola however said that the South-west SDP believes and recognises the leadership of Chief Supo Sonibare pending the determination of the court on the matter.

