2023: S/Court strikes out suit seeking zoning of presidential ticket to South-East

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Friday, struck out a suit filed against the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to enforce the party’s zoning and rotatory policy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex Court, struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction to entertain it.

A presidential aspirant of the PDP and former deputy speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, instituted the suit against his party, praying for an order to compel it to uphold the zoning and rotatory policy of the party.

The presidential aspirant specifically sought an order of the court to compel PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East geo-political zone of the country.

Justice Jauro, however, held in the judgement that, the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is an internal affair of political parties.

….Details later

