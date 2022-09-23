2023: S/Court strikes out suit seeking zoning of presidential ticket to South-East

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Friday, struck out a suit filed against the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to enforce the party’s zoning and rotatory policy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex Court, struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction to entertain it.

A presidential aspirant of the PDP and former deputy speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, instituted the suit against his party, praying for an order to compel it to uphold the zoning and rotatory policy of the party.

The presidential aspirant specifically sought an order of the court to compel PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East geo-political zone of the country.

Justice Jauro, however, held in the judgement that, the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is an internal affair of political parties.

….Details later

PDP Campaign Council Berates Lai Mohammed For Faulting Atiku’s Economic Blueprint Claim

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Thursday, took a swipe at the Federal Government for spreading falsehood after inflicting multifaceted woes on the citizens of the country since 2015.….

Reps Kick Over Continuous Use Of Failed IPPIS As Payment Platform

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday expressed grave displeasure over Federal Government’s failure to suspend the use of (IPPIS) which failed the integrity test conducted by (NITDA).…

Governors, BoT In New Push To End PDP Crisis


In a renewed effort to end the crisis besetting the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Thursday met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)…

How Two Children, Aged 5, 9 Allegedly Attempted To Steal Two-Year-Old Baby In Kwara

Kwara State police command has commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnap attempt of a two-year-old boy by two suspected children in Ilorin, Kwara State…

