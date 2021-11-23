2023: Rumours on Tinubu’s presidential ambition swirl as manifesto leaks

Despite that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest to contest in the forthcoming presidential election, there have been swirling rumours that he is keenly interested in the race.

Several groups across the nation have been campaigning on his behalf while posters and billboards of the APC national leader are in major cities in Lagos State and across the country.

Notwithstanding, some prominent personalities and groups have endorsed him for the 2023 contest.

Meanwhile, sources close to the former Lagos governor have leaked his manifesto.

The leaked document tagged: “The Rebirth Manifesto”, contains a 7-point agenda.

1. LEADERSHIP

Provide transformational leadership that has the ability to unify all of Nigeria and lead us to the attainment of shared goals and vision.

2. TECHNOLOGY

Leverage modern technology for digital transformation and economic growth.

3. SECURITY

Create conditions that allow citizens move and transact freely across the Nation.

4. INFRASTRUCTURE

Commence extensive infrastructural development by building basic foundational services (24 hrs access to electricity, roads, bridges e.t.c) that connect (power) people and businesses ultimately improving the quality of living.

5. HOMEGROWN BUSINESSES

Build platforms that enable and empower homegrown businesses to scale and compete favourably in the global market.

6. EDUCATION

Deploy initiatives targeted at promoting knowledge and equipping learners of all age groups with the skills and values needed to address modern-day challenges globally. Propagate and activate strategies that also promote a sense of pride and awakening amongst all Nigerian citizens to the extent that people feel extremely patriotic and ecstatic to be Nigerians.

7. TRUE FEDERALISM AND DEMOCRATIC PROCESSES

Promote democracy, realize human potential and create conditions for prosperity and progress.

All efforts to reach Tinubu’s media adviser, Tunde Rahman for a comment proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

