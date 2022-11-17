2023: Rotary Club seek end to vote buying in Nigeria

Rotary Club of Awka Municipal has called for an end to vote-buying ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Club made the call on Wednesday in Awka, during the installation of Rotarian Uchenna Ezeani as the second president of the club in Awka.

Rotarian Ezeani, who spoke to the press, shortly after his installation, said he would intimate and work with other members of the Club to sensitise and educate the public, particularly the electorate, on the danger of vote-buying and selling in a democratic dispensation.

He said if Nigeria must be free from corruption and bad leadership, then the practices of vote buying and selling among the politicians and their political parties must stop.

While thanking his members for finding him worthy of the position, Ezeani, promised that the Rotary Club of Awka Municipal would do everything within its power to partner with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Administration, political organizations and other Civil Society to ensure a credible and peaceful 2023 election in Anambra and the country at large.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE