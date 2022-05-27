2023: Reps committee chairman on legislative compliance secures return ticket 

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, Mr Dennis on Friday secured a return ticket to the Green Chamber following the conclusion of the Ovia Federal Constituency primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Idahosa was returned unopposed for the APC ticket by the 115 delegates from the 23 wards in the primaries that took place at Iguobazuwa, in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The exercise was monitored by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from both the state and the Electoral Officers (EO) in Ovia South West and Ovie North East Local Government Areas of Edo State.

While Mr Imoudu Sule was an INEC representative from the state, Mrs Benedette Anthony and Mrs Beauty Anuebunwa were EOs in Ovia South West and Ovia North-East respectively, who witnessed the primaries.

The INEC officials declined to comment on the primary conducted by the electoral panel headed by Mr Victor Ohiosimuan.

Meanwhile, Idahosa has expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the delegates for their orderliness and for finding him worthy of the ticket for a second term.





He promised to consolidate his developmental projects and programmes when reelected in 2023.

“In my first term, I have been able to initiate programmes and also attracted infrastructure that has impacted positively on the lives of my constituents.

“When reelected by His Grace, we will work to consolidate on those areas that will further improve the livelihood of the people,” he stated.

