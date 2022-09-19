2023: Regime change can’t bring change, says Okotie

Former presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie, has said that the much anticipated 2023 presidential election would not bring the change desired by Nigerians.

Okotie made this point during a phone-in interview with the Silverbird TV and radio network.

He told the panel of interviewers: “There’s nothing the incoming government would do that hasn’t been done before,” insisting that any meaningful change in Nigeria’s political dynamics could only happen after the country has been restructured.

This has been the core of Reverend Okotie’s campaign for the setting up of an Interim Government, to engender true change in our political system.

Okotie said, “To continue with this transition is to wallow in the miasma of political degeneration. Therefore, this is the auspicious time to restructure the country, otherwise, Nigeria faces the risk of disintegration.

“We must come together to discuss how we can have true nationhood, how to go forward because we have no other nation.

“The reality we face shows that the presidential system is not the way to go because it breeds corruption, mismanagement and personal aggrandisement.

“We have tried the Westminster system; it didn’t work. Let us do our own thing which is Aboriginal Democracy, a system that guarantees inclusiveness and mass participation.”

According to Okotie, if Nigeria goes into interim government, the country can devise a system that suits the culture of the people.

