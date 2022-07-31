2023: PRP gubernatorial candidate vows to turn Kaduna into an industrial hub

The Kaduna State governorship candidate of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mal. Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi has vowed to make Kaduna an industrial hub that will be envied by the rest of the country and the world.

This was even as he announced that he will be running the ticket with Mr Shak Steven Umaru who is an expert in the field of research and economic development.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend Hayatuddeen noted that his mission involves a plan to make Kaduna an outstanding economic centre not only in Nigeria but in entire Africa.

“Kaduna has been a destination for industrialization. For decades it has attracted many industries. Unfortunately, in recent times this was not so. I want to revamp this sector,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate stated that apart from that, he intended to leave a legacy that will serve as a model for any government that means well to the people of the state.

He listed sectors that will receive his attention if he becomes governor are the environment, economy, infrastructure, education, health, governance and most of all peace and security.

According to him, he intends to actualize his vision of creating the ‘people’s regime ‘which translates the dream of the people of Kaduna state to have a government that will tilt the policy toward human capacity development through inclusiveness and effective response to their demands.

“My target is to leave an outstanding legacy in the state and that can only be achieved by focusing on developmental projects and a human capital-based policy that can add value to the lives of the masses.”

On the choice of his deputy, he noted that Mr Steven Shak who hails from the southern part of the state was picked because of his impeccable character and capacity to represent the people of the region.

He also stressed that his running mate is an expert in the field of research and economic development, saying, he will work assiduously to see that Kaduna state has good leadership from 2023.

It was gathered that Umaru was selected as deputy after a relentless consultation among the political stakeholders in southern Kaduna, where the governorship candidate decided to choose his running mate.