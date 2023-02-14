Suyi Ayodele Benin

A one-day meeting of the Concerned Initiatives for Community and Social Development in collaboration with other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has ended in Enugu with a call for maximum support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general election.

The group’s gathering on Tuesday continued its nationwide sensitization on the manifesto of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the communique, the Southeast geo-political would be the frontline beneficiary of massive developments when Alhaji Atiku becomes the country’s President in this year’s poll.

The theme of the paper titled: “The Significance Of Atiku Abubakar Manifesto To Enugu State Development” was formally presented to the participants by the Assistant Director, CSOs PPDP-PCC, Kunle Yusuf.

The meeting unanimously adopted the manifesto of the PDP presidential candidate, Wazirin Atiku Abubakar, GCON, with the specific addendum, which included that all efforts should be made to provide a lasting solution to the security challenges in the Southeast.

The group also canvassed that the public water system and mineral resources exploration should be functional and given utmost attention across the entire Southeast of the country.

These include: “That inter-state road networks within the five States that make up South East should be rehabilitated and completely overhauled.

“That the true federation policy as contained in the manifesto should be vigorously pursued.

“That the managers and campaigners of Atiku should be commended for organising a peaceful and rancor-free campaign devoid of character assassination as signed by their Principal in conjunction with other Presidential candidates and the Peace Committee of Nigeria.

Those who signed the communique included: Prophet Agu Chineme, Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on Entertainment and Director-General, Oganiru Aku-Diewa Initiative, Barrier Sunday Onyike D-G, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ogbu, Senior Special Assistant on Transport.





Others were: Hon. Ogonna Ogbonna, PDP Organization Secretary, Enugu State, Chief Chris Okike, Executive Director, Global Network for Youths Empowerment and Equal Justice, Hon. Adai Edwin Adai D-G, Democracy Witness Group International, Oha Cluster Centre, Enugu State, Enugu Liberation Forum, Centre for Development and Media Advocacy, Enugu State Northern Youth Forum, Good Governance for All Nigeria, (GGAN), Oganiru Aku-Diewa Initiative, Gender Equality Movement, Lina Beauty Group, Coal City Alliance, Nkanu Youth Organization, Nne Rasa Foundation, Orji River, Project 60-23, Enugu Di Na Aka Chukwu Movement, The Ebube Chukwu Grassroots Initiative (TEGI), Enugu Sons & Daughters Foundation.