2023 Primary: Shun anti-party tendencies, Oyetola’s re-election sacrosanct, Sen Basiru tells aspirants

The Director-General of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s Reelection Campaign Council and Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajibola Basiru has urged aspirants in the All Progressives Congress party who are aggrieved over the recently conducted 2023 intra-party primary election in the state never to indulge in anti-party activities that may be detrimental to the reelection of governor Oyetola.

The Senate Spokesperson gave this charge yesterday while featuring on a radio personality programme hosted by a political-conscious group in Osogbo, Ilerioluwa Vendors.

He entreated the aspirants, leaders and indeed all members of the APC to work as a team to bring Oyetola’s re-election to fruition, saying the success of the party in the 2023 general election in Osun, and of course, of those aspiring, depended on successful reelection of governor Oyetola in the fast-approaching poll.

He appealed to the aggrieved aspirants, urging them to seek solace in the fact that their party (APC) is the ruling party in the state, adding “as long as APC continues to rule in this state, their turn is near.”

Speaking further, Senator Basiru assured party loyalists and the people of Osun on Governor Oyetola’s commitment to delivering dividends of good governance in the state.

He however bemoaned rumours from some quarters that the governor would renege on his promises after his reelection.





“The Governor who has never failed in performing his statutory obligations in the last three and a half years, who increased the length of service year of teachers to 40, would never renege on his promises after reelection.

“The Governor who recruited over one thousand teachers in public schools despite lean receipt of allocation from the federation account as the 34th least FAAC allocation receiving state out of the 36 states of the federation.

“The governor who has rehabilitated and reconstructed over 500 kilometers of roads, among many other numerous achievements within the spate of his assumption of office.

“It is obvious that Governor Oyetola is committed to developing and improving the welfare of the people of our dear state”, Senator Basiru stated.