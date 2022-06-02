2023 presidential race: APC, Nigeria face daunting odds

AS Nigeria moves towards the 2023 general election, the nation’s fault lines may be re-emerging to determine the fate of democracy and the future of the country. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), elected former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential standard-bearer for the all-important 2023 presidential election.

By Abubakar’s election, it is now clear that the North of Nigeria has, roughly, a fifty percent chance of retaining the presidency in the region after eight years of a northerner in power. Even more worrying in the context of the country’s ethno-regional fault lines is that two men of Fulani extraction are posed to rule Nigeria successively for 16 unbroken years.

This would not only be a violation of the informal rotational arrangement that defined the ‘elite pact’ that has, in part, helped to stabilise the Fourth Republic and ensured Nigeria’s longest run of democratic rule, it would be a vicious slap in the face for those who are working hard to prevent the feared rupture of the country.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, President Buhari summoned the APC governors to the Presidential Villa and appealed to them “to allow our interests to converge.” In one of his frankest of political speeches ever, Buhari asked the governors to reciprocate the free hand he gave them in either running for a sec- ond term or selecting their successors in the states. He would like to also pick his own successor. Though he promised to continue a ‘consultation process,’ it was the clearest indication that there would be no contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling party. It will be left to thewisdom of one man.

While it is not clear yet whom Buhari would select, it is already evident that there is a strong lobby in the North to retain the presidency in the region. One of the excuses was that since the PDP

has selected a candidate from the North, the APC has no option but to follow suit.

This is a false political logic. Those who come to equity, the ancient maxim has it, must come with clean hands.





Ostensibly, a section of the power elite in the North of Ni- geria does not believe in the logic of justice that underlie