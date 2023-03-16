Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had assured that the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the February 25 presidential poll will be reversed in due course because the electoral umpire failed to adhere to Electoral Act, 2022 and its own guidelines.

In a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday on the Saturday state governorship and houses of assembly elections, he urged the people not to lose hope as he champions the cause to reclaim what he called “our mandate.”

The former vice president affirmed that the outcome of the election was grossly tainted and does not reflect the will of the people, saying that INEC’s alleged manipulation of the process was a clear breach of the Electoral Act.

Atiku urged the people not to be deterred but to use the Saturday exercise to demonstrate their anger against “the sham of an election of February 25.”

He said in the broadcast: “I thank you immensely for your high sense of patriotism in bracing the myriads of odds to perform your civic duty during the February 25 presidential election.

“I truly appreciate your resilience, tenacity, and courage. It is indeed heart-warming that you have faith in rescuing and rebuilding our great country, as envisioned by our great party, the PDP.

“As attested to by both local and international observers, the result of the February 25 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission was grossly tainted and did not reflect the will of the electorates.

“You all have demonstrated this blatant injustice through different mediums. And for that, I thank you again for your non-violent conduct despite the provocations.

“Indeed, what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did in announcing the manipulated result was a clear breach of not only the 2022 Electoral Act but also its own guidelines which the electoral commission had repeatedly claimed would uphold the standards we had seen in the Osun and Ekiti elections.





“The INEC Chairman further ignored calls for a review of the process in line with the amended law.

“My fellow citizens, all hope is not lost. You must never give in to apathy. I assure you that the electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as I champion the cause to reclaim our mandate.

“We, as citizens, must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote.

“As the March 18 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections beckon, I urge you as patriotic citizens of our dear country to come out in your numbers to cast your votes.

“That is one of the ways you can use to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25.

“As you cast your votes peacefully this Saturday and in observance of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, be sure to do so for the candidates of the PDP, the only truly national party, for a greater and prosperous Nigeria.

“May God bless you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

