2023: Presidential aspirant, Ajadi, releases ten-point manifesto

Ahead 2023 presidential election, a youthful contender in the race, Olufemi Ajadi Ogintoyinbo has released a ten-point agenda.

A release signed by his Adviser, Media & Strategy, Mr Cami Ezenwa said it had become necessary to formally publicise the manifesto for Nigerians, especially now that Ajadi’s support base was steadily rising and fans would want to be constantly reminded of what they stood for.

The manifesto, he said, is predicated on a sworn declarations by the candidate to be prosecuted in the court of law for failure in carrying out the things contained therein, adding that this was first litmus of proof that Ajadi meant every single word of the prophecy.

“Our country has been abundantly blessed in human and material resources and there is no reason why Nigerians should nto enjoy the famed dividends of democracy,” Ajadi said.

He said he would seek to unbundle Nigeria’s wealth using the ten points which included, Economic Diversification through Enterprise development, Revitalisation of existing refineries, building of new modular ones, Food security through agriculture revolution, Security of lives and property, and Infrastructure Development.

He also listed Special focus on ICT, restoration of the education sector, healthcare provision, and improvement in Nigeria’s diaspora relations and the promotion of the rule of law as the other points of the manifesto.





Number one on his agenda, is the Revitalisation of existing refineries, and the building of new modular ones.

He said it was an anomaly for one of the biggest oil-producing countries not to have efficient refineries; and that his administration would reverse this by revitalise some existing refineries, and building new ones, especially modular refineries.

He said the target was to ensure an end to the rampant case of fuel scarcity occasioned by the poor working conditions of the refineries

As part of the bid to ensure regular electricity supply, he said the country would explore available opportunities like the profitable exploitation and deployment of porcelain insulators.

“We are also aware that Nigeria could conveniently produce porcelain insulators, a critical input in electricity connections using locally available resources.

“Yearly however, billions of naira is budgeted to purchase this needed input for electrification projects. Why should we be spending millions of dollars importing insulators when a prototype for its mass production had long been submitted; awaiting only the federal approval for patenting, and funding for mass production?” he rhetorically queried.

Ajadi also added that his government would pursue economic diversification through enterprise development, the end result being to redirect attention away from oil as a major foreign exchange earner, and developing other sectors of promise.

Ajadi said this would require massive infrastructure development and renewal as the case may be.

Especially those that drive enterprise development and entrepreneurship like motorable roads provision of pipe-borne water, introduction of tax rebates in critical sectors, export incentives as well as harmonization of taxes, to reduce the burden on entrepreneurs.

“We will put every necessary measure in place towards the commercial exploitation of the over 32 different solid minerals scattered in its different geo-political zones of our country, coal, gypsum, tin, marble, iron ore, gold, barites, Kaolin and talc inclusive.

“Effective harnessing of the above will ensure an increase in our basket of income generation, away from oil, so that we no longer have to bother about oil price fluctuation in the international market. Moreso, it will generate millions of employment opportunities and add value to the economy.”

He said, it was in realisation of the important place of food security to the stability of any nation that his administration was prioritising food security in its manifesto.

According to him, not only the wellbeing of the people would be addressed through his It will boost the wellbeing of the people on the one hand, and support the nation’s economy on the other hand. We are committed to Food security through agriculture revolution as a prime aspect of our ten-point agenda.

“From school leavers through corpers mobilised for the one year scheme, down to other professionals, our agriculture revolution scheme has accommodation for all, to give them income value and also contribute to the economic development of the nation.

“It will be anchored on what we have acronymed ONCOP – which stands for- One Nigerian community, one product, helping the drive to fight hunger, eliminate youth idleness, fight crime, and lead to boost in food production.”

On security, he said its availability, is first and fundamental duty of any responsible government and that he would do all in his power to ensure return of the country to the place of safety.

Ajadi said in collaboration with hi-tech firms and some other friendly countries for example, he would ensure the state of the art equipping of the security forces in the country, installation of CCTV cameras at strategic positions in the country, as well as the improvement in the income and allowances of police men.

He said the current situation whereby the police would abandon their primary duty in pursuit of pecuniary, personal benefits would be tackled with robust and improved conditions of service, as well as including regular salaries, and exposure to modern trainings through exchange programmes.

“We are resolved to contending and containing insecurity in the country using a preventive strategy that includes the deployment of CCTV cameras at strategic locations nationwide.

Also, police men would be entitled to midyear and full-year bonuses in addition to their regular salaries.

We believe that community policing will help in effectively policing our society as an average human being is more obligated to protect his immediate environment than those coming from outside, who may not even understand the terrain, nor share any social bonds with those residing there.”

Ajadi said his administration would also ensure the development of the ICT cluster at Ikeja for a start, the patenting of several Nigerian firms far and wide to help drive the country’s quest to become a global ICT hub, as well develop Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi Jos, Owo, as well as Ilorin as industrial fabrication centres.

On the rule of law, he said: “The plan would be centred on empowerment of the judiciary through improvement in their conditions of service and the procedure for their disengagement from service. The plan has been fully developed and would be mounted upon the administration coming into power,” he said.

