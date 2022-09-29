2023: President Buhari charges judiciary to remain honest arbiter

As the 2023 general elections draw near, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Judiciary to remain an honest arbiter in the role it plays in the electioneering process, both at the pre and post-election stages.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the 3,000-sitting capacity building of the Body of Benchers (BOB) in Abuja on Thursday, the President said his administration will not renege in adherence to the rule of Law, which is critical to the progress of any society.

The President commended the Body of Benchers for its efforts in keeping the wheel of justice turning effectively by providing a solid foundation for upholding the rule of law.

He said, the building, which is a major achievement for the Body of Benchers, will boost the infrastructural development of the country’s legal profession.

On the welfare of judicial officers, Buhari said he awaits the review of the conditions of service of Judicial Officers in Nigeria with other countries and jurisdictions, within and outside Africa by the consultants engaged by the leadership of the BOB, through its Judiciary Advisory Committee, for the welfare of judicial officers in the country.

The BOB chairman, Chief Olanipekun, in his speech reiterated his earlier call on the president for a more virile and independent Judiciary.