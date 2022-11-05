2023 presidency: Yoruba race must not be put to shame, Folarin tells electorates​​

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin has stressed the need for the Yoruba race to work for the interest of Chief Bola Tinubu by ensuring his emergence as the nation’s president in 2023.

He submitted that the non-election of Tinubu as the next president would be tantamount to shame for an entire Yoruba race.

Folarin therefore, called on the Yoruba to give at least 80 percent of their votes to Tinubu who is their kinsmen, saying the northerners are ready to give 70 percent of their votes to Tinubu.

Speaking in Ibadan at a meeting with “Anwar-Ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria” and other Islamic groups in Ibadan North West local government, Folarin maintained that APC has become Yoruba party since Tinubu emerged as the flagbearer of the party, adding that Islam and Yoruba race should not be put to shame in the forthcoming elections because it is quite different from previous ones.

According to him, “60 to 70 percent of our votes in Yorubaland is not enough, it should start from 80 percent, 70 percent of Northern votes is for Tinubu.

“Yoruba did not support former President Obasanjo in the 1999 Presidential election, the Hausa’s supported him, and that is why they benefited more than us.

He however called on Nigerians to rally around and support Tinubu so that his presidential ambition in 2023 can come to reality.

In his remark, a member of the Council of Chief Imams in Ibadanland, Alhaji Mojeed Abata said Folarin’s pedigree and antecedents distinguished him among other contestants, urging Folarin to always do the needful if elected and extend his hands of fellowship to Muslims in the state.

He however said Folarin should address some issues confronting Muslims across the state if elected.

“Don’t return schools to any religious organization, allow our children to continue to use hijab in schools, give us holidays for Mulud and Hijirah, employ more Arabic teachers in schools, and give equal rights to both Christians and Muslims in the state.

Dignitaries at the event include Barr. Sharafadeen Ali, Barr. Lowo Obisesan, Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe, Prof Taored Adejumo, Hon. Adigun Murphy, and Tunji Ajimobi among others

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





2023 presidency: Yoruba race must not be put to shame, Folarin tells electorates​​