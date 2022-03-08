2023 Presidency: Tinubu meets APC Reps next Wednesday

The former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is expected to meet with all the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the House of Representatives, next week Wednesday over his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, during Tuesday plenary.

According to the Speaker, the meeting which will take place at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel in Abuja is an opportunity for him to share his vision for the nation with the Caucus members and to hear likewise from them.

“After enlightening consultations with my family and traditional rulers, political associates and ordinary Nigerians citizens, I believe it is appropriate that I contest for the Presidency of this country. Indeed, I see this as my duty and my own moral obligation.

“I am asking that you grant me the chance to address the honourable members of our party caucus and sympathisers in the House of Representatives on March 16, 2022, at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this Assembly is unique as an important representative of the people at the national level. It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity,” the letter read in parts.

In the same vein, Senator Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has requested to meet with the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja today.

Hon. Gbajabiamila read the notification of the meeting signed by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

