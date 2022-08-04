2023 presidency: Obi’s candidature gets a boost as coalition of political parties lend support

Support base of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi got a boost as the coalition for good governance, composed of de-registered political parties, have thrown their weight behind his candidature ahead of the 2023 election.

The fifteen former presidential candidates of the deregistered political parties and their supporters have queued behind the presidential candidature of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP), in what they described as most credible by their assessment.

This was contained in a statement, jointly signed by the National Chairman, Coalition for Good Governance, Engr. Okey Chikwendu and its Secretary, Don Anthony Harmattan and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The coalition said it has assessed the 15 presidential candidates and have come to the conclusion that her support was better for the Labour Party (LP) presidential and vice candidates.

The statement read in part: “the CGG on the 28th of July held a meeting in Abuja. It was well attended by the National Party Chairmen and former Presidential candidates of Deregistered political parties.

“They took a very critical appraisals of all the current presidential contenders for the 2023 presidential elections and their Vice presidential candidates, the house unanimously voted Mr Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the most credible among the candidates and as such resolved to support and work with them and their campaign group on the platform of Labour party.

“We therefore agreed to rebrand our offices nationwide as Campaign support offices for the project. Our structures all over the 36 States and 774 local government areas are henceforth required to support the Peter Obi/ Datti Baba-Ahmed ticket under Labour Party.

The coalition in the statement said its support for the Labour party was because it believed that the Labour party candidates are prepared to change the narrative from the bad experience Nigerians have been exposed to in recent times.

The statement said: “Nigerians have had enough of the disunity, imminent disintegration, lingering ASUU strike, terrorist threats, killings, kidnappings, hunger, unemployment, unbearable petrol cost and scarcity, high electricity tarrifs, its epileptic situation, rising food cost etc and the continued lack of resolve by the establishment to put an end to these crises.”

Therefore, “We as leaders in mainstream politics in Nigeria wish to make clear that only an efficient, effective and credible candidate of renowned character can resolve most of Nigeria’s lingering problems and we therefore urge Nigerians to heed to our advice and support our goals of returning Nigeria as the true giant of Africa and the production hub of West Africa,” the coalition stated.

