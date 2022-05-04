2023 presidency: Nigeria deserves best president, Civil Rights Activist says

Civil Rights Activist, Comrade Mark Adebayo, has said that Nigeria deserves the best of its materials as president, come 2023 to lead her out of the current conundrum she has found herself, positing that who will fix the country and where he comes from seems a secondary consideration for now.

Adebayo, who is a member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), made this assertion in reaction to the pronouncement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that it had zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country, as against earlier pronouncement.

The activist, who is also a member of the Lagos Liberation Movement (LLM), noted that one would have taken for granted that the presidency should return to the South after having been domiciled in the North for eight years, however, said certain intervening variables were coming into play at the moment.

Adebayo said he no doubt subscribes to those advocating strongly for the presidency to be zoned to the South but quickly noted that there was another school of thought that needed paying attention to.

According to him, those in the latter group were of the view that Nigeria’s challenges were so humongous and complex currently that “we may not have to care about where the next president comes from provided he/she can solve our problems in the shortest possible time.”

“It’s like a hungry person being offered food who wouldn’t care where the food comes from or who provided it for as long as it would cater to his immediate needs,” he said.

“Nigeria deserves the best of its materials to lead it out of its current conundrum. Who will fix it and where he comes from seems a secondary consideration for now,” he asserted.

Adebayo, however, argued that how the political power bases involved in the race for 2023 deployed their arsenal would go a long way in determining what would eventually go down to determine which part of Nigeria the next president comes from.

“How the political power bases involved deploy their arsenal will go a long way in determining what will eventually go down,” the activist said.

