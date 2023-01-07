“Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has declared that God has not told him yet, nor any other pastor who is going to coast to victory at the 2023 Nigerian presidential poll.”

2023 Presidency: Let no pastor deceive you, God has not spoken yet on who is going to win ― Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that God has not told him yet, nor any other pastor who is going to coast to victory at the 2023 Nigerian presidential poll.

The cleric made the declaration on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, during the month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, ‘Wonderful’ held at the Redemption City, Km 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye added that members of RCCG and Nigerians at large should ensure their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are handy and be ready to exercise their civic rights come February 25, 2023, presidential poll whether God specifies the winner before then or not.

“You may be saying that election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready. If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” he said.

The RCCG G.O further charged the congregation to ensure they live holy to hear when God speaks and to be ready to follow His directives so as not to be led astray by fake prophecies.

