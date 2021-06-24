2023 presidency: I will make my decision public in three weeks ― Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, declared that in the history of modern politics in Nigeria, he is the most intimidated and harassed from different angles with the aim of limiting his political horizons just as he requested for 3 weeks within which to decide on his 2023 political aspiration.

The Governor who was responding to a call by a political pressure group known as the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) to express interest in the presidency come 2023, said: “I am the most hunted and humiliated politician in the country, since 2007 when I defeated an outgoing Governor to emerge the Senator to represent Bauchi South to the time I raised the motion on the necessity and eventually appointed as Minister of the FCT, I have continued to face stiff opposition and political intimidation.”

The Governor however declared that “I am a fulfilled politician who rose from nothing to something both in public service and political scene. God has been very faithful to me and my family and we do not need to struggle for anything again in life, therefore, I will not categorically say yes to your proposal for now.

“I have refused to be intimidated, I have refused to bulge and I have moved on to pursue the cause I believe in. To the glory of God, here I am today, the elected Governor of Bauchi State against all odds and political character assassination. Allah has indeed been gracious to me and my family.

“We came to Bauchi State with the fire of determination to develop the state and make it better than what we met in 2019. To the glory of God, we have been able to make significant progress within the past two years and we intend to continue to do that until the end of our term in office.”

On the call by the Forum, Bala Mohammed said: “I will not categorically give you an answer, I will have to make consultations across all political divide in the country after which I will come out with my position. I rely on the leading of Allah and my political Constituency. Just give me between 2 and 3 weeks and I will get back to you with a definite answer.”

The Bauchi State Governor stressed that the country is walking on a principle saying that something urgent needs to be done to salvage the situation and make the system work again.

In a brief remark, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hamza Koshe Akuyam, declared that as politically motivated people, they are ready to go the way the Governor is going as far as 2023 is concerned.

Koshe Akuyam commended NYLF for choosing Bala Mohammed for the 2023 presidency saying that the country has a lot to gain from a Bala Mohammed presidency considering his acceptability across the country among the political class.

Earlier, the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has threatened to work against the future political aspirations of the Governor if he rejects the call on him to declare interest in the country’s presidency come 2023.

While presenting the letter of demand to declare interest to the Governor on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, NYLF through its National Chairman, Elliot Afiyo, explained that the Forum has searched and came to the decision that Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is the best presidential material for the country.

Elliot Afiyo further explained: “During our last NEC meeting in Gombe, we scrutinised 47 people across the country and Bala Mohammed was one of the leading names that came up as one of the tops. We subjected the leading names into votes and Bala Mohammed emerged the winner and it was unanimously endorsed.”

The NYLF boasted that it had a positive influence on all the presidential candidates who later emerged elected since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1998 declaring that with a membership strength of over 4 million, the Forum has a strong base to be relevant in the political process of the country.

The National Chairman then declared that “I hereby present the letter of call to contest the 2023 presidency to you on behalf of the NYLF. Let me tell you that, if you decline our request, we will work against your political aspirations in the future.”

