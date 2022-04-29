2023 presidency: I have 11 million ready votes —Atiku

FORMER vice president and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, asked the national leadership of the party to give him the right of first refusal for the 2023 ticket, saying he already has 11 million votes in his kitty.

Atiku made the demand when he met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, to formally apprise it of his decision to seek the ticket in next year’s election.

The 2019 standard bearer of the main opposition party described himself as the best candidate, noting however that, since this is a democracy, all other aspirants should have the right to face the electorate for the ticket.

Atiku admonished the NWC to pave the way for the emergence of the best candidate to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election, noting that if he becomes the president, he will work for the devolution of powers to the states and unify the country.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed when compared with the PDP’s performance while in government.

Atiku said, “Mr Chairman and members of the National Working Committee, I’m really not here to lecture you; I’m just really here to inform you of my decision to run again, and also to urge you to provide the right kind of leadership so that the best candidate can emerge.





“And I dare say, Mr Chairman, that I am the best candidate. Under normal circumstances, Mr Chairman, this is a guy who has already 11 million votes in his kitty. And I think, as a party, you should give me the right of first refusal but we are in a democracy.

“All I can urge you is to make sure that the way you have started, you also conclude by being very fair, very credible, giving every contestant the opportunity to face the electorate.”

On the performance of the APC, Atiku said: “We all know; every Nigeria knows that the APC has failed, but we should not take Nigerians for granted. We should go all out to let them know APC has failed. It will continue to fail.

“No matter what garb they have come or they appear to be, they will continue to fail and PDP has not failed on your comparative analysis. If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no other choice than PDP.”

Atiku further noted that if elected, he would not be Muhammadu Buhari type of president, saying that the incumbent cannot direct agencies on what to do to deal with the insecurity in the country.

He said: “Of course, when I declared to run for the president of this country, I said I was going to emphasise on five key issues and these five key issues are germane. I said I was going to make sure that I reunite this country. And that was why I referred to myself as the unifier.

“Secondly, I said I was going to deal decisively with security issues because there has to be rule of law; there has to be security.

“I cannot be that kind of president. And that is where we are today. We cannot recruit policemen because the two agencies are in court and we have a president who cannot bring under control his own heads of departments, not even ministers.

“So I’m not going to be that kind of president, and you know that Mr Chairman because you and I have worked in the same cabinet.”

The former vice president spoke on his programme if elected, recalling that his previous administration had left a hefty economy, which he said is now in a shambles.

In his response, Ayu acknowledged his close relationship with the former vice president but vowed not to allow that to influence him in the process to select the flag bearer. He said he would not work for Atiku but all 17 presidential aspirants till the delegates decide who should be the candidate.

Ayu said: “Let me acknowledge the fact that you and I have been close friends, personal friends, for more than 30 years. As it was indicated, we were key players in the Social Democratic Party and key players in the emergence of Chief MKO Abiola.

“So, you are a presidential aspirant today. But I want people to know that you are still my friend. I can’t deny you; I never deny my friends, including those who are in the other disastrous party. You know them because even there, we have common friends who missed road, who normally should be here with us.

“I’m saying this to make it clear that those who say Oh, because of my personal relationship with you, as chairman, I’ll work for you. Mr vice president, I will not work for you as an aspirant. I will work for all the 17 aspirants. It is left to you to convince the delegates of our party that you are the best. You have to market yourself, you have to work hard.

“This National Working Committee for now we remain an umpire. We are not going to take side with any particular aspirant. But we love you all. I’ve said repeatedly that each one of you given the opportunity will run this country better than what APC has done or will be able to do.”