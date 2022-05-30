2023 presidency: I am not in the race ― Ali-Modu Sheriff

Two-term governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has disowned campaign posters, linking him to the 2023 presidential race.

Alhaji Babandede Isa, Director, Media and Publicity Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, alleged that a former Borno State Governor was behind the misinformation that he was planning to seek the APC ticket for the President.

Governor Ali Modu Sheriff warned the individuals behind the campaign posters. He also urged Nigerians to disregard the purported presidential ambition.

The statement read in part: “It has come to the notice of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, a former two-term governor has again started his propaganda war against his person, insinuating and making up infantile allegations against him.

“This is especially with regards to a campaign poster in circulation purporting that Sheriff is running for the presidency in 2023 with a popular politician from the South-South and the allegations that he is into arms deals.

“We, therefore, warn that he stopped all such negative propaganda war against the respected Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff forthwith, else we will be forced to take legal actions against him and his co-travellers.





“Sen Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates himself from the campaign posters currently in circulation in parts of the country and any form of arms dealing.

The public should disregard the allegations because there is no iota of truth in it, it should be seen as efforts of a mischief-maker trying to insinuate what is not correct.

Ali-Modu Sheriff wants to contest the presidency in 2023, he would be bold to tell Nigerians of his intention and seek their support without going through the back door or doing so by proxy.

